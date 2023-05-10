How do you fill a vacancy in the House?
First things first! The evidence looked strong, but the jury had to be unanimous. It took them just three hours—that’s record time for a jury that had to not only decide whether Donald Trump sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll but also had to agree on the amount of damages she was due as a result of his actions. “We’re very happy,” Roberta Ka…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.