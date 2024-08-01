He's a Racist
It's not a surprise
By now you've probably seen clips from the interview Donald Trump gave on stage at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago today. It was appalling. The only thing worse than the overt racism that came out of his mouth was his apparent belief that he could get away with it.
The amazing Aaro…
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