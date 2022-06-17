Hearing Number Three
The tale of Mike Pence
Just a few thoughts to close out this third day of January 6 Committee hearings. A little bit random because there is so much here that we would be up all-night picking at every single stitch if I went through it methodically (and I’ll be on Morning Joe first thing, so I need a little sleep tonight).
But first, let me get this off my chest: I said this o…
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