Happy Thanksgiving
Wishing you a happy day-however you celebrate-and of course a happy day to those who aren’t in the U.S. too. In our house, we started our celebration by having a crowd over last night to drink the newly issued Beaujolais Nouveau. I know very little about wine and don’t have very sophisticated tastes but I love the release of the new Beaujolais and I’m g…
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