Happy New Year 2025
Happy New Year’s Day.
2025 got off to a sorrowful start with news of an early morning incident in New Orleans where a man intentionally drove into the crowd on Bourbon Street, killing ten and injuring dozens more. The FBI is the lead agency and as of 10:00 am local time, they are treating this as a terrorism investigation.
It’s sad news on a day when we…
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