Civil Discourse
Making a start — June 7, 2022
How do we deal with all of the issues that are competing for our attention?
Do we stay focused on the threat to democracy posed by the rise of populist, often white supremacist movements that have taken hold of much of our country? Do we try to keep up with the January 6 Committee hearings that begin Thursday evening? Throw our efforts into work to prot…
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