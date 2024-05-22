Handmaids in America
In the first year of Trump’s presidency, I decided it was time to reread George Orwell’s classic “1984,” which I hadn’t touched for a couple of decades. When I read it again, it was upsetting to find it resonated in a way I never expected it to. “1984” was supposed to be an artifact from a future we had avoided. It turns out it was not.
It was newly rele…
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