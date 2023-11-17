Getting off on the right foot

Just in case your morning isn’t off to a good start already, here’s a video of chicken eating pastry.
It’s not the healthiest approach, but the chickens are crazy about the morning buns from Last Call Baking, our local shop, and I decided that if I wanted to eat mine in peace, I needed to bring home a few extras to share.
Sometimes, you've got to plan ah…
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