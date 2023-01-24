Georgia
Did the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury recommend that District Attorney Fani Willis bring criminal charges against Donald Trump and some of his cronies?
Today is the day, January 24, when all eyes, or at least those interested in holding the former president accountable for interfering in the 2020 election, will turn to Fulton County. As we’ve discus…
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