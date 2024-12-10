Freedom in Laundry
Today was supposed to be the day that Steve Bannon went on trial in the “We Build the Wall” scam. Bannon was initially indicted, along with three others, for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from people who thought they were building Trump’s border wall, but were actually lining the pockets of scam artists. Two of them were sentenced in April 2…
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