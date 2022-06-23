Four Down
And we're not quite sure how many hearings to go
Tuesday was January 6 Committee hearing number 4. Tomorrow, Thursday, will be hearing number 5. Hearings planned for next week have now been continued into July. We’re not exactly certain when or how many more to expect. My impression is that this is good news, that the committee is learning new information and trying to figure out where it fits in.
This…
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