First Amendment Rights for Everyone Except Abortion Supporters
Floridians have the option to protect abortion during this election by voting “yes” on Amendment 4, which reads, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.” But apparently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t want F…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.