FBI "Top Priority" Cases
Not your mama's Bureau
Tonight’s post, about a story that hasn’t been heavily covered, got a little bit longer than I try to run. But it’s an important story with implications for the dangerous level of politicization that is quietly unfolding at the FBI under its new management. I hope you’ll read it to the end.
Recently, FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy, Don Bongino, g…
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