Everything from BS to Hate
To absolutely no one’s surprise, Tucker Carlson took the footage from January 6 that Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave to him and, at least so far, exclusively to him, and used it to craft an alternative narrative about the peaceful protest that happened that day. That’s the polite way of saying: it was a pack of lies. The QAnon Shaman, Carlson would have you…
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