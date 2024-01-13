Enough
Nothing good happens when you bend the rules for Trump. We saw that play out, again, in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday.
Normally, in a trial, the parties don’t get argue the case to the court. That’s what they hire lawyers for; professionals who are trained to do the job. Except in rare instances where a party proceeds pro se (without a lawyer), the o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.