Engaging in Civil Discourse
It’s been a week, although it’s only Thursday, and there’s a lot to know. But a pressing question, one implicit in the notion of Civil Discourse, is how do we share what we know with others in a productive way? We don’t have time for conversations that push people further apart. This is the home stretch—it’s August 8, just three months to the midterm el…
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