Education: Project 2025 Comes True
“Federal education policy should be limited and, ultimately, the federal Department of Education should be eliminated.” Those are the opening words in the Education Chapter of Project 2025. In other words, there is no reason for anyone to be surprised that Donald Trump signed a proclamation shutting down the Department of Education and returning control…
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