Ebullient and Somber
Emotions today, September 11, 2024, run the gamut from the joy at the remarkable experience of watching Kamala Harris mop the floor with Donald Trump in the debate last night to the horrific sadness of yet another commemoration of the 9/11 anniversary, 23 years later.
Today should be a day of national remembrance and public service. Instead, democracy is…
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