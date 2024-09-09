The Week Ahead
September 8, 2024
Yesterday in Wisconsin, while discussing mass deportations, one of the priorities in Project 2025, Trump said that expelling migrants from the United States will be a “bloody story.”
Despite that and everything else, there is news in the most recent polls that isn’t great for the Harris-Walz campaign. They show the race at pretty much a dead heat—a point…
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