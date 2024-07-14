Don't Jump to Conclusions
Violence that mars our political process, like yesterday’s assassination attempt on former President Trump’s life, is horrific and unacceptable. Full stop. Political violence is never the answer. In America, we settle those differences at the polls. That's why the Big Lie and January 6 were wrong and unAmerican. Violence is not the path forward.
But, try…
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