Domestic Terrorists: Convicted
The open question after Thursday’s verdict in the Proud Boys case is whether DOJ will be able to establish a connection between the convicted defendants and anyone who was in Trump’s orbit in the run-up to January 6. It’s important to understand that it’s unlikely to be a direct connection straight to Trump, based on what is publicly known. But there ar…
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