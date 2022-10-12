DOJ Responds To Trump
So, what happened today in the ongoing legal battles between Trump and the Justice Department? DOJ filed its response to Trump’s application to SCOTUS, in which Trump sought (partial) vacatur of a (partial) stay of the district court’s order granting an injunction.
If you’re feeling a little vermischt (that’s Yiddish for deeply confused) over this, you’r…
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