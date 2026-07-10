Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
7dEdited

Now, it seems, the DoJ feels it has to lie to enforce a MAGA world … one in which obeying the law, and the courts, has become optional. What kind of strong government needs to deceive?

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Dale of Green Gables's avatar
Dale of Green Gables
7dEdited

"At his best, man is the noblest of all animals; separated from law and justice he is the worst."

--- Aristotle, “Politics”

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