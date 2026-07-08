Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
Jul 8

Thank you, Professor, I am wondering how many people have passed away and I thought about that on the Fourth of July. I pray these death camps will be closed.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
Jul 8

Apparently truth these days is not only inconsequential … but to ICE, totally unnecessary. Brownshirts logic.

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