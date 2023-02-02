DOJ Draws a Line
Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) not only chairs the House Judiciary Committee in the new Congress, he’s also running the newly created United States House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. The name is both too long and a classic example of the type of projection the Trump faction of the Republican Party is pr…
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