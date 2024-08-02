Does "Conservative" Have Any Meaning Today?
Last night I had the pleasure of being on a Zoom panel with California Congressman Jared Huffman (our guest for “Five Questions With” on July 4), and Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin. Our topic was a deep dive into Project 2025.
You might think now that Trump has disavowed his connection to the project and its leader has stepped down that interest might…
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