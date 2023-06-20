Discovery in Criminal Cases
The basics
On Monday, federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart entered a fairly standard protective order covering Rule 16 discovery in the case of United States v. Trump. The full order can be found here. That makes this a good moment for us to take up how discovery works in a federal criminal case. What follows is a lot of procedural nitty-gritty, but the details…
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