Desperation and Delay
Donald Trump and his lawyers spent today on desperate, last-gasp efforts to try and avoid facing justice in Manhattan. They all look like they’re dead on arrival.
Early this morning, the District Attorney’s office filed their response to Trump’s motion seeking to recuse Judge Merchan because his daughter has a job and works on Democratic political campai…
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