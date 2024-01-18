Day Two
"I'm here because I was assaulted by Donald Trump, and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened. He lied. And he shattered my reputation."
E. Jean Carroll, testifying in court on Wednesday.
Imagine if, seven years ago, anyone in the Republican Party had possessed the courage and integrity of E. Jean Carroll. Imagine if they’d been as brave as she …
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