D-Day and the Importance of Voting
All we have to do is vote.
Today, commemorating D-Day, President Biden said, “To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators is simply unthinkable. Were we to do that, it means we would be forgetting what happened here on these hallowed beaches.”
All we have to do is vote.
Flying home from Boston last weekend, Delta made an announcement at our gate befo…
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