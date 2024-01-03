A Warning
One morning before Christmas, I was working out with a friend who I adore, and workout with regularly. She's young, smart, and a recent college graduate. In the middle of our session, my phone started going off incessantly and I finally picked it up. It was, of course, breaking news. That day, it was about the Giuliani bankruptcy.
I apologized to her fo…
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