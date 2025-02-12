Cutting Cancer Research
Sometimes, it gets personal.
My daughter is finishing up a master’s degree. Her work is completely over my head, but it involves the intersection of nutrition, agriculture, and climate change.
She explained it to me like this: “This kind of research, which integrates climate science with human health, is essential for understanding how we adapt to the con…
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