All The Litigation
At least one federal judge isn’t intimidated by Trump cronies attacking federal judges who have ruled against the new administration during its first three weeks of operation. Those attacks have taken the form of Elon Musk posting that 1% of the constitutionally life-tenured jurists should be fired every year and Utah Senator Mike Lee claiming a judge w…
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