Courting Disaster
Over the weekend, Donald Trump called for the arrest of Jack Smith, the Special Counsel who has indicted him in both the election interference case in Washington, D.C., and the classified documents case in the Southern District of Florida. Trump posted, “ARREST DERANGED JACK SMITH. HE IS A CRIMINAL,” on Truth Social late Friday. Then, at a closed-door r…
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