Courted
We’ve been talking a lot about New York state courts lately for the obvious reason that Donald Trump’s first criminal trial, from among his four indictments, is taking place there. As I’ve been discussing the case on TV this week, it occurred to me that explaining something about them that confused me as a first-year law student might come in handy.
We’…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.