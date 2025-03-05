Counter Programming State of The Union
I had plans to write a piece tonight that you could read instead of watching Trump talk. But it’s windy and stormy here, and we watched all the lights across the street blink out a little while ago, as the power went out on that side of our neighborhood. We are probably living on borrowed time here, so I thought that instead of writing the longer analys…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.