Correction
Starting off on Monday with an error correction is never a great thing, but here we are! As several sharp-eyed readers caught overnight, I flipped the trial dates for the Manhattan’s DA’s case and the Mar-a-Lago case. My apologies for the error, which is corrected now in the permanent online version of the newsletter.
The correct dates are:
Manhattan DA’…
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