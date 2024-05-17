Correction
A quick update to the post about Justice Alito. It’s a family joke that I’m notoriously bad with numbers and that it’s why I went to law school.
In the second paragraph of tonight’s post, I used a date of January 2017. In fact, it should have been 2021. The permanent version of the post on the internet reflects that correction. This is the updated versio…
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