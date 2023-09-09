Correction
As so many of you have noted, and to my embarrassment (and I know this) it is, of course, Congressman Swalwell, not Smalwell. I suppose it wouldn’t be a life well-lived without a healthy dose of mortification on occasion. This is surely mine.
Many thanks to the Congressman for his good humor in the face of my error. I hope you will enjoy his wisdom and …
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