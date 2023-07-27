Chickens vs. Playing Chicken

Our recent mornings here have been beautiful—crystal clear, and not too hot. The benefit of our almost daily storms is these pristine moments, where everything is beautiful. So I’ve been trying to spend time playing with our baby chicks, who really aren’t babies at all any more. They’re almost fully feathered.
I’ve been thinking about what it means to pl…
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