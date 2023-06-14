Chickens Come Home to Roost
What We Learned from Arraignment
Not a lot.
Arraignment is usually perfunctory, and Trump’s was no exception. The defendant pleaded not guilty. He was released on his own recognizance—that means he didn’t have to post a bond. It seems like a pretty safe bet that someone who has the Secret Service guarding them 24/7 isn’t going to slip quietly out of the c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.