Chickens Before the Week Goes South
The later part of the week is going to get intense between Supreme Court decisions and hearings in the classified documents case. I had planned to devote this first part of the week to our study of Project 2025. But honestly, it’s a tough enough week as is, so I thought we’d ease into it today with chicken pictures.
If you want to get a head start on ou…
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