Chickens and Witnesses
These two are too cute not to share with you. They are the last two chicks I’m keeping from this year’s hatchlings: Cleopatra, on my shoulder (she has amazing natural eyeliner), and Florence (she has a lovely chirping voice), who has taken up residence on my head. They’re in a really lovely brooder box in our laundry room, because we have some bad storm…
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