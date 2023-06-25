Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Chicken Catch Up

Joyce Vance's avatar
Joyce Vance
Jun 25, 2023
∙ Paid

There are few things more adorable than baby chickens. We’ve got four new ones joining our flock this year, and I’ve been so engrossed with them that I’ve neglected sharing pictures with you. These sweet little girls showed up on May 30 as day old chicks. Now, at almost a month old, they’re entering the gawky, molting stage and are about to get their re…

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Joyce Vance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture