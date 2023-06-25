Chicken Catch Up

There are few things more adorable than baby chickens. We’ve got four new ones joining our flock this year, and I’ve been so engrossed with them that I’ve neglected sharing pictures with you. These sweet little girls showed up on May 30 as day old chicks. Now, at almost a month old, they’re entering the gawky, molting stage and are about to get their re…
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