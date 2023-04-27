Carroll, Continued
I expected to write about the Proud Boys trial this evening. The jury is now deliberating after almost four months in trial. The issues are serious—the allegation is that the Proud Boys, including leader Enrique Tarrio, formed a private army and agreed to use force to interfere with the certification of the 2020 election results. The five defendants now…
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