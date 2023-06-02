Can we call it fascism yet?
"Except for the relatively small number of Fascist sympathizers," George Orwell wrote in 1944, "almost any English person would accept 'bully' as a synonym for 'Fascist'. That is about as near to a definition as this much-abused word has come." Although political scientists have crafted more precise definitions in the ensuing years, the enduring image o…
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