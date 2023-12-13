Can A Court in Tennessee Rule Against You If You Live In California?
Personal Jurisdiction & Kathy Griffin
Today, something completely different.
In May of 2017, comedian Kathy Griffin posed for a photo of herself holding up a mock severed head of Donald Trump. The controversy that followed derailed her career.
Griffin explained that when she did the photo shoot, she was still angry over Tru…
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