Judge Cannon's Response
Thursday night, prosecutors alerted federal Judge Aileen Cannon in Southern Florida that after Trump’s lawyers asked her to delay his trial there because it was too close in time to his trial in the District of Columbia, they turned around and asked the Judge in D.C. to delay the trial there as well. I wrote that night that I wondered whether Judge Cann…
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