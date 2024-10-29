Burning Ballots
It’s not what we normally expect in American elections, but it was all too predictable in this election cycle.
This morning in Portland, Oregon, an incendiary device attached to the outside of a ballot drop box started a fire inside of it. Fortunately, only three ballots were damaged there, according to Oregon's Multnomah County Elections Division. In a
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.