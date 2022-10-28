Assaulting a Federal Official's Family Member
A quick overview of the law
Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul was attacked by a man who entered their San Francisco home and reportedly called for Nancy Pelosi; a situation eerily reminiscent of January 6 when the mob roamed through the Capitol, calling her name. Paul Pelosi was seriously injured, but is expected to recover. His attacker is now in custody.
It’s 1:00 pm, Central Time, s…
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